BYLT Begins Critical Year-End Fundraising Drive

Posted: Nov. 3, 2022 10:03 AM PDT

The holiday season also includes a lot of local fundraising drives, as nonprofits seek to tap into the increased generosity a number of people feel this time of year. And that includes the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Administrative Manager Sarah West says they just kickd off their year-end effort or Lands Appeal…

click to listen to Sarah West

West says the Bear Yuba Land Trust is also hitting a major milestone this year of conserving more than 20-thousand acres…

click to listen to Sarah West

If you’d like to help, go the BYLT website. There are a number of options you can use, in making a contribution.

