BYLT Celebration Of Trails Through June

Summer also means more consistent weather for hiking Nevada County’s ever-growing trail system. And Saturday, the first day of June, also kicks off the 10th annual month-long Celebration of Trails from Bear Yuba Land Trust. Communication Manager Annette Muller says it includes Art in Nature installations all month, which are site-specific artworks created by local artists. And this year they’ve also added a Poetry on Preserves and Art in Nature Walk, including along the Cascade Canal Trail on Saturday…

There’s also an Art in Nature Artist Talk and Interactive Workshop on Sunday, on the Wildflower Ridge Trail, with another Poetry on Preserves on the 15th at Rices Crossing Preserve. Muller says since 1990 BYLT has built and maintained around 50 miles of trails in the Bear and Yuba watersheds…

And for the second year, it’s the return of the very popular Summer Star Hike Challenge, through June 23rd. That’s where folks will try to spot 19 stars on 18 trails, with a chance to win prizes that’ll be handed out during the Street Party, on Commercial Street in Nevada City, on the 29th. Other highlights for Celebration of Trails include a screening of “A Wild Independence” on June eighth at Gold Miners Inn, about Independence Trail.