< Back to All News

BYLT Celebration Of Trails Through June

Posted: May. 31, 2024 12:13 AM PDT

Summer also means more consistent weather for hiking Nevada County’s ever-growing trail system. And Saturday, the first day of June, also kicks off the 10th annual month-long Celebration of Trails from Bear Yuba Land Trust. Communication Manager Annette Muller says it includes Art in Nature installations all month, which are site-specific artworks created by local artists. And this year they’ve also added a Poetry on Preserves and Art in Nature Walk, including along the Cascade Canal Trail on Saturday…

click to listen to Annette Muller

There’s also an Art in Nature Artist Talk and Interactive Workshop on Sunday, on the Wildflower Ridge Trail, with another Poetry on Preserves on the 15th at Rices Crossing Preserve. Muller says since 1990 BYLT has built and maintained around 50 miles of trails in the Bear and Yuba watersheds…

click to listen to Annette Muller

And for the second year, it’s the return of the very popular Summer Star Hike Challenge, through June 23rd. That’s where folks will try to spot 19 stars on 18 trails, with a chance to win prizes that’ll be handed out during the Street Party, on Commercial Street in Nevada City, on the 29th. Other highlights for Celebration of Trails include a screening of “A Wild Independence” on June eighth at Gold Miners Inn, about Independence Trail.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha