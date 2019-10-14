BYLT Completing Wolf Creek Spur Trails

Major elements on the Wolf Creek Trail Project are wrapping up this month and some of the smaller extensions to the trail are also nearing completion.

Grass Valley Assistant City Engineer, Bjorn Jones, says the Bear Yuba Land Trust is finishing up approved work on what are called spur trails off of the main trail.

Jones says the majority of this work was performed with volunteer efforts, with oversight and equipment costs totaling less than $2,300.

With the nearing completion of the Wolf Creek Trail, the BYLT has offered to continue further spur trail development, mainly extending and connecting trails in an open space area on the Wolf Creek Lodge Association property.

The additional cobntract wouild be for no more than five thousand dollars.

The grand opening of the trail is going to be Saturday, October 26 and will feature a Halloween theme celebration.