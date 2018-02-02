BYLT Executive Director Retiring

Bear Yuba Land Trust is losing its longtime executive director. Marty Coleman-Hunt is stepping down after 11 years on the job, with two previous years on the Board of Directors and serving as fundraising chair. BYLT President Fran Cole says it’s no surprise about her departure…

Cole says Coleman-Hunt will still be available as a consultant. She says Coleman-Hunt has had some amazing accomplishments during her tenure. She says perhaps the most impressive was the conservation easement deals in the Sierra with PG and E…

Cole says under Coleman-Hunt’s leadership, the Land Trust Accreditation Commission grew its conservation footprint by nearly 10-thousand acres, and expanded a trail program from four to 32 miles. Cole says there’s not a specific departure date for Coleman-Hunt at this time, that it depends on how long the transition period will be for finding a replacement and getting that person up to speed.