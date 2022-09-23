BYLT Fun Walk Run This Weekend

If you want to get out this weekend and enjoy the great oudoors this weekend, a popular race at a popular trail is happening on Saturday. Bear Yuba Land Trust Community Engagement Manager, Aleena Church, says they’re being joined again by the Sierra Trailblazers Running Club to host the event…

Organizers say the trail offers an almost level walk along a peaceful canal through a forest. At an elevation of 32-hundred feet, it’s a bit higher and cooler for participants. Church says there’ll be prizes for the winners…

One of the best viewpoints is where the Woodpecker Way access trail meets the canal trail. Here you can look out through thinned forest and see downtown Nevada City and distant ridges beyond. The cost of the 5K Fun Run is 15-dollars for the public and 10 dollars for BYLT members and is also a fundraiser for trail maintenance.