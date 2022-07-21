BYLT Gets 37th Conservation Easement

Another conservation easement has been acquired by the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Land Stewardship Associate, Jason Landers, says 267 acres in Bear Valley is now getting permanent protection, off Bowman Lake Road. It’s just downstream from Lake Spaulding, comprised of ridges and valleys between the South Yuba River and the Bear River. He says Cal Fire obtained it from PG and E and has donated it to the Land Trust…

Landers says Cal Fire also intends to manage the acreage as a demonstration State Forest…

Landers says the Bear Yuba Land Trust has now established 37 conservation easements and protected over 18-thousand acres. And they continue to manage more than 45 miles of local trails. From the Sierra Nevada headwaters to the rangelands of the foothills, the lands surrounding the Yuba and Bear River watersheds are home to some of the richest plant and animal biodiversity in California.