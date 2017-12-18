< Back to All News

BYLT Gets State Award To Preserve Ranch

Posted: Dec. 18, 2017 12:25 AM PST

Efforts to preserve a 7-generation ranch in Penn Valley have taken a critical, and final, step forward. The state has awarded Bear Yuba Land Trust $3.45 million to complete the process of protecting the 3,000-acre Robinson cattle ranch. BYLT says it’s one of Nevada County’s largest, historic, and important agricultural lands. Executive Director Marty Coleman-Hunt says the family will sell BYLT the development rights..

BYLT says protecting agricultural lands from conversion to urban or rural residential development promotes smart growth, ensures open space remains available, and supports a healthy agricultural economy, resulting in food security. They also say this is becoming increasingly important in meeting the challenges that arise as a result of climate chagne. Hunt says ranchers tend to be great conservationists…

It’s the largest state award of its kind given this year. One of the members of the Robinson family is Sue Hoek (Hook), who is running for the Nevada County supervisor seat being vacated by Hank Weston.

