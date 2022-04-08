< Back to All News

BYLT Nature Fest On Saturday

Posted: Apr. 8, 2022 12:39 AM PDT

It should be another fine weekend for enjoying the outdoors in Nevada County. And that includes the second annual NatureFest on Saturday, put on by the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Trails Coordinator Shaun Clark says they’ll set up at four trailheads to pass out activities and ideas. The focus is on the Alan Thiesen, Wolf Creek, Hirschman, and Cascade Canal. He says one of the goals is to engage the next generation of stewards…

click to listen to Shaun Clark

Clark says staff and volunteers will be on hand at the four trailheads, handing out goodie bags and activity books. There’ll also be a scavenger hunt…

click to listen to Shaun Clark

That’s from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Saturday. The NatureFest is a free event.

