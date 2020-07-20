< Back to All News

BYLT Raising Funds for Litton Trail

Posted: Jul. 20, 2020 12:09 AM PDT

A local organization that has been supporting trail creation and maintenance for over two decasdes is ready to fix the first trail they ever built in western Nevada County. The Bear Yuba Land Trust Comunity Engagement Coordinator Felicia Dunn says the Litton Trail is the first paved trail they built in Grass Valley in 1996.

Listen to Felicia Dunn

See says the project is a partnership with the City of Grass Valley and is part of the 4th Annual Celebration of Trails. The City had donated 30,000 dollars and the Land Trust has raised 21,000 dollars so far as part of the partnership match. The Celebration of Trails is part of a push to raise the last 9,000 dollars.

Listen to Felicia Dunn

Dunn says that the Trails Appeal will be open unil September 1, and everyone donating one hundred dollars by this week, will be eleigible for some fun prizes.

