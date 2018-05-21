< Back to All News

Bystanders Credited For Saving Drowning Woman

Posted: May. 21, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

A woman has been saved from drowning, and three people are being hailed as heroes for jumping in the South Yuba River to save her. According to a news release from the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, they responded to the call at the Highway 49 overpass Friday evening around 7:30. The woman was not breathing, and by-standers were performing C-P-R. Crews were able to make it to the victim, where she regained a pulse and started breathing on her own. They used a rope system to pull her up about 75 feet back to the bridge. The woman, only identified as likely being in her twenties, apparently fell into the river upstream from the bridge. She was flown by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

