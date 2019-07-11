< Back to All News

Cabaret Opens At Nevada Theatre

Posted: Jul. 11, 2019 12:59 AM PDT

The summer theatre season in Nevada County usually includes at least one musical. And tonight, Sierra Stages’ production of “Cabaret” opens at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. The company’s executive director and production manager, Peter Mason, says the story continues to resonate…

The original stage production won a Tony in 1967 before it was made into the 1972 film that won eight academy awards. There have been two re-workings since. Music Director Ken Getz says their presentation is based on the version that premiered in 1998, which is performed the most frequently…

Mason and Getz say it’s an entirely local cast, including one who has never been in a musical before. “Cabaret” runs Thursdays through Sundays through the first weekend August, including what’s called a “Pay What You Can” performance on July 18th. For showtimes and tickets, go to the Sierra Stages web site.

