CAG Makes Final Pot Presentation to Supervisors

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 5:05 PM PST

It’s the end of the line for the CAG–Nevada County’s Community Advisory Group on cannabis and their recommendations for a county-wide marijuana ordinance. The 16-member group and its facilitator M-I-G will submit their report to the Board of Supervisors today. There should be a large crowd in the Supervisors chambers, and Interim Deputy County Executive Officer Mali Dyck says there will be plenty of opportunity for public comment…

It is expected that after the questions have concluded, the advisory group will officially be dissolved. Dyck says the next step will be for the supervisors to study the report…

Dyck says there are about 27 different recommendations the group has for the board, including outdoor grows, distance from schools, and setbacks from property lines. The discussion is in the afternoon session of the board meeting, which begins at 1:30pm.

