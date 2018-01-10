CAG Members Address Supes Before Dissolution

Nevada County’s Community Advisory Group charged with making recommendations for a marijuana ordinance has done its job, and has now officially been dissolved. The CAG members present at Board of Supervisors meeting each got to address board members and give their opinions on their work and the entire process. Some, like Mike Mastrodonato, were critical. Mastrodonato called the process “flawed”…

Listen to Mike Mastrodonato

“Mig” is the consulting firm hired by the county to facilitate the CAG process. Other advisory group members like Debra Weistar, agree the process wasn’t perfect, but it was positive…

Listen to Debra Weistar

Eleven of the 16 CAG members attended the Board meeting. At the end of the meeting, the Citizens Advisory Group was officially dissolved by unanimous vote. Supervisors are expected to study the report, and come back for discussion next month.

