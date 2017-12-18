CAG To Finalize Pot Recommendations Tuesday

It was a process that was supposed to wrap up in September, but tomorrow (Tuesday) will be the final time Nevada County’s marijuana advisory group meets. The community group known as the ‘CAG’ was charged with making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on how to change the county’s marijuana ordinance, and those recommendations will be reviewed one more time during the meeting before being sent to the board. Interim Deputy County Executive Officer Mali Dyck says there’s one big difference that the CAG Is recommending that’s different from the current ordinance…

Dyck says the group is also recommending allowing limited outdoor grows, and has discussed all kinds of issues related to that…

The recommendations will be sent to the Board of Supervisors, and will be discussed at their next meeting January 9, but adoption of those recommendations is still months away. Tomorrow’s CAG meeting is from 1:30 to 5pm at the Foothill Events Center on Idaho Maryland Road.

