Cal Fire Addressing Inmate Crew Shortage

As fire season shifts into a higher gear, Cal Fire says it’s not being impacted significantly by staffing shortages created by inmate staffing shortages. The Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit’s Public Information Officer, Mary Eldridge, says they’ve been closing the gap from the California Conservation Corps, among other resources. But they’ve also gotten some local help…

A number of inmates have been quarantined by the coronoavirus pandemic. Others have been released earlier from prison, to reduce crowding that can increase the possibility of infections.

No inmates in the conservation camp have tested positive. Governor Newsom also announced recently that the state is hiring more than 800 seasonal firefighters.