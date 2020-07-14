< Back to All News

Cal Fire Addressing Inmate Crew Shortage

Posted: Jul. 14, 2020 12:28 AM PDT

As fire season shifts into a higher gear, Cal Fire says it’s not being impacted significantly by staffing shortages created by inmate staffing shortages. The Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit’s Public Information Officer, Mary Eldridge, says they’ve been closing the gap from the California Conservation Corps, among other resources. But they’ve also gotten some local help…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

A number of inmates have been quarantined by the coronoavirus pandemic. Others have been released earlier from prison, to reduce crowding that can increase the possibility of infections.

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

No inmates in the conservation camp have tested positive. Governor Newsom also announced recently that the state is hiring more than 800 seasonal firefighters.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha