Cal Fire Augments Storm Debris Removal Work

Posted: Apr. 28, 2022 12:27 PM PDT

Four months since the major snowstorm in Nevada County, there is still a lot of mitigation work left to reduce fuel load for the upcoming wildfire season. And now Cal Fire has secured a direct funded grant worth 950-thousand dollars. The grant aims to assist in buffering main evacuation routes and corridors for the public as well as firefighting agencies. Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer, Mary Eldridge, says the it doesn’t necessarily refer to vegetation debris on a roadway…

Eldridge also points out that any road could actually become an evacuation route…

Some of the hardest hit populated areas, including from debris, was in the south county, especially Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines. The funding will augment an existing grant program for the Public Works Department’s ongoing roadside treatment of hazardous vegetation.

