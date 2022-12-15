< Back to All News

Cal Fire Begins New Prevention Funding Round

Posted: Dec. 15, 2022 12:00 AM PST

This week also marks the start of the annual application period for Cal Fire wildfire prevention grants, in coordination with the Department of Forestry. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Diane Carpenter says this year there’s up to 120-million dollars available and divided over numerous entities that could be impacted…

click to listen to Diane Carpenter

Carpenter says the majority of the funding is allocated for hazardous fuels reduction projects. But it’s also available for planning and education activities…

click to listen to Diane Carpenter

And Carpenter says up to 120-million dollars is also available for its Forest Health Grant Program, that restore resilience. Eligible activities include fire reintroduction, including prescribed burns, along with reforestation and utilization of forest biomass. The programs are part of California Climate Investments. It’s a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work. Applications for the Wildfire Prevention Grants Progam are due by March 15th. It’s February 28th for the Forest Health Grants Program.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha