Cal Fire Expands Fire Inspection Training Program

A statewide program to allow qualified entities to support Cal Fire’s defensible space and home hardening assessment and education efforts is being expanded. And that will likely include Nevada County. So far here, only the Fire Safe Council and Truckee Fire District have been trained, through an initial pilot program last year. Council Executive Director Jamie Jones wouldn’t say they learned much more than they already knew…

And Jones says that’s made a good impression on property owners, especially for insurance purposes….

Assessments are quite thorough and include educating property owners about improvements that may be undertaken. They can be done through appointment on the Fire Safe Council website or by calling them. Jones says other qualified entities that may also enter the Cal Fire training program could include the local Office of Emergency Services, academic staff, and some non-profit groups.