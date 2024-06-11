Cal Fire Honors Nevada County OES

Another accolade for Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services. At Cal Fire’s recent annual “All Hands” meeting, the office received the Partnership Award from the agency’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. In a news release, Assistant Chief Landon Haack stated that from fire response, evacuation support, debris removal, and recovery efforts, the county’s OES has led the way in representing the region professionally and proactively. And similar feelings were expressed by OES Director Craig Griesbach. He said the public probably doesn’t realize just how deep and vital the partnership has been…

Griesbach said the main thing he's learned about this partnership, especially over the last

Haack said during all these emergencies Nevada County OES has been at the forefront of community service and has stood, side by side, with Cal Fire and all their public safety partners. The county said this collaboration, at all levels, increases their emergency preparedness as a whole.