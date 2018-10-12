CAL FIRE Increases Staffing

Sacramento – CAL FIRE firefighters are preparing for the potential extreme fire weather across many parts of California. The National Weather Service is predicting gusty winds and low humidity this weekend in much of northern California. On Monday, parts of southern California could experience much of the same conditions.

“As we remember the tragic fires that occurred this time last year, they should serve as a reminder for everyone to be prepared for the unexpected. We have increased our staffing, but need the public to remain vigilant,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, CAL FIRE director. “It is important to follow evacuation orders and leave early as fires move very fast under these conditions.”

CAL FIRE urges everyone to exercise extreme caution when in or near the wildland or open areas to prevent sparking a fire. One Less Spark, means One Less Wildfire. A few helpful reminders and safety tips include:

· Don’t mow or trim dry grass on windy days

· Never pull your vehicle over in dry grass

· Target shoot only in approved areas, use lead ammunition only, and never at metal

· Ensure campfires are allowed, and if so, be sure to extinguish them completely

· Report any suspicious activities to prevent arson