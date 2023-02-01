Cal-Fresh Emergency Benefits Ending

Food stamp benefits will also take a hit, as part of Congress’ recent announcement ending the COVID public health emergency order this spring. Nevada County Social Services Director Rachel Pena says CalFresh emergency allotments are ending, about three years since they were added…

Pena says the decrease will be a minimum of 95 dollars a month to 165 dollars a month per household. The regular benefit a household receives is the amount added to their EBT card between the first and tenth of the month. She says social media notices have been sent out about the changes…

There are currently 66-hundred-44 households receiving CalFresh benefits in Nevada County. Pena says they also encourage recipients to utilize the various food banks and they have emergency food bags at all their locations. Food banks are also bracing for a surge in demand, starting in April.