CAL OES Finally Begins Jones Fire Debris Removal

Nearly six months later, CAL OES has finally begun free debris removal from properties devastated by the Jones Fire. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager, Paul Cummings, says contractors were on site for the first time on Wednesday. He says while some removal was done by property owners, total restoration to allow home re-building can be quite costly, perhaps around 50-thousand dollars per parcel…

Cummings says some work was already completed about a month ago, when toxic substances were removed…

Cummings says it’s estimated that the work will be completed in the next couple of weeks. The Jones Fire destroyed 21 structures, including the Wolman at Sierra Friends Center, which is also covered by the state removal program. Also included is the Independence Trail, which had extensive damage.