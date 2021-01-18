Cal Trans Contractors Boot Camp Coming Up

< Back to All News

Posted: Jan. 18, 2021 12:16 AM PST

Cal Trans has been busier than ever, with more funding for its highway projects, and considered an essential work sector throughout the pandemic. And they’re holding their second Contractors Bootcamp, starting Tuesday, for Districts one, two, and three, which includes Nevada County. The agency’s Small Business Manager, Stacie Gandy, says all kinds of construction-related sub-contracts are available, in working with some of Cal Trans’ prime contractors. The Bootcamp, of course, will have to be virtual this time…

Gandy says this is a six-session series of trainings and presentations, which all start at 10am. It’s three sessions this week. The first one, tomorrow, features contracting tips, with a Q and A Panel. Wednesday’s session is an introduction to Public Works contracting. For Thursday’s session, you’ll find contracting and bid opportunities. The last three sessions are Tuesday through Thursday of next week…

To register, you can find the link on the Cal Trans website.

