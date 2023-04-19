Cal Trans Employees Honored For Livesaving Work

Some long-overdue medals of valor were handed out to two Cal Fire employees at Tuesday’s Nevada County Supervisors meeting. They’re considered the state’s highest honor for livesaving events. Nevada-Yuba-Placer Chief Brian Estes started with equipment operator Joe Kennedy. Kennedy arrived during the early hours of the Camp Fire, in November of 2018, that destroyed the town of Paradise. He responded to reports of traffic jams and flaming vehicles, with residents, patients, and employees of Feather River Hospital trying to flee the area…

The spotlight then shifted to Captain Eric Ayers. Estes said while off duty Ayers and his daughter came upon the scene of a serious solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 in 2021 that had just happened moments before…

As first responders arrived, Estes said Ayers continued to place himself in harm’s way but eventually pulled the victim from the vehicle. Supervisor Ed Scofield praised the efforts of both men…

There are almost 400 men and women in this Cal Fire Unit.