Cal Trans Has Winter Driving Tips

The rainy season is now a week old and motorists in the mountains and foothills have been needing to adjust to driving in the snow. Chain controls are expected to be in effect on and off into the first part of the weekend. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Racquel Borrayo says the snow level could drop as low as 35-hundred to four-thousand feet late at night and early in the morning through Saturday. And that means slowing down to 25 miles an hour…

click to listen to Racquel Borrayo

Borrayo says avoid driving during the peak of a storm system, if possible, by checking “QuickMap” on Cal Trans’ web site…

click to listen to Racquel Borrayo

You can also download the “QuickMap” app. You’re also reminded to turn on your headlights.