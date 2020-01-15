< Back to All News

Cal Trans Issues Mountain Travel Alert

Posted: Jan. 14, 2020

The strongest storm of 2020, so far, is heading our way. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says if you have plans in the mountains, you shouldn’t drive any later than Wednesday afternoon…

The snow level could drop as low as two-thousand feet. Borrayo reminds motorists that their chain installers are not permitted to sell them…

Borrayo says another common driving error is going too fast for the conditions. When chain controls are in effect, the speed limit is only 30 miles an hour on Interstate 80. She also reminds motorists to leave extra distance between other vehicles.

