Cal Trans Releases Vision Plan For 2050

Cal Trans says moving around in California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler, with more mobility options, under their latest vision document. It’s required to be submitted to the Federal Government every five years. The Deputy Director of Planning and Modal Programs, Jeanie Ward-Waller, says there are only a couple of notable changes. One is an even stronger emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions…

click to listen to Jeanie Ward-Waller

Waller says enhancing safety and security on bridges, highways, and roads, for pedestrians and bicyclists, is still among their key objectives…

click to listen to Jeanie Ward-Waller

Waller says a new priority in this updated document is equity. That includes eliminating transportation barriers and expanding access across all communities, especially in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, and for people with disabilities.