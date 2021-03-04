< Back to All News

Cal Trans Releases Vision Plan For 2050

Posted: Mar. 4, 2021 12:18 AM PST

Cal Trans says moving around in California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler, with more mobility options, under their latest vision document. It’s required to be submitted to the Federal Government every five years. The Deputy Director of Planning and Modal Programs, Jeanie Ward-Waller, says there are only a couple of notable changes. One is an even stronger emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions…

click to listen to Jeanie Ward-Waller

Waller says enhancing safety and security on bridges, highways, and roads, for pedestrians and bicyclists, is still among their key objectives…

click to listen to Jeanie Ward-Waller

Waller says a new priority in this updated document is equity. That includes eliminating transportation barriers and expanding access across all communities, especially in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, and for people with disabilities.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha