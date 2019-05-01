< Back to All News

Cal Trans Rolling Out Worker Safety Measures

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 5:51 PM PDT

As the road construction season picks up, Cal Trans is rolling out three new safety initiatives. Public Information Officer Alisa Becerra says that includes reducing speed limits in work zones by another ten miles an hour…

click to listen to Alisa Becerra

Cal Trans says in the last five years over three-thousand people nationwide lost their lives in work zone collisions, and more than 85-percent of them were the motoring public. Speed was a factor in 28 percent of those crashes. Becerra says wider cone zones are also being created, to provide a larger buffer between workers and drivers. And the third initiative expands work windows, giving crews more flexibility to get projects done faster, reducing their exposure to motorists…

click to listen to Alisa Becerra

Becerra says that could also reduce the number of days with road construction delays. She says the changes should be noticeable in this area in the near future.

