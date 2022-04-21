Cal Trans Says Avoid Mountain Travel

Mountain travel is not being recommended by Cal Trans, starting on Thursday. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says motorists should wait until at least Friday afternoon, if possible, before using Interstate 80 in the higher elevations, as well as on Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

But Borrayo says Cal Trans is still adequately staffed for such storms, even this late in the season…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Chain controls are expected to be in place, on and off, through Friday morning, with temporary highway closures possible, due to whiteout conditions, spinouts, or avalanche control work. Motorists are also advised that speed limits during chain controls are reduced to 25 to 30 miles an hour. And check out Cal Trans “Quick Map” app for current road conditions and restrictions.