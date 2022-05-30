Cal Trans Stepping Up Hwy Mowing Work

Caltrans held another Litter Cleanup Day late last week in District Three, which covers 11 counties, including Nevada County. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says a modest number of items were bagged and disposed of in the western county. But she says they’ve been even busier minimizing the wildfire danger…

Borrayo says the focus has mainly been near the Golden Center Freeway, on Highway 49 near Nevada City, and on Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn. But time is becoming increasingly limited…

Borrayo says the work also helps reduce the possibility of sparking from passing vehicles. Also, don’t throw out cigarettes and cigars. Caltrans is also now offering a Clean California incentive program. It offers up to 250 dollars a month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter near state highways.