< Back to All News

Cal Trans Stepping Up Hwy Mowing Work

Posted: May. 30, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

Caltrans held another Litter Cleanup Day late last week in District Three, which covers 11 counties, including Nevada County. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says a modest number of items were bagged and disposed of in the western county. But she says they’ve been even busier minimizing the wildfire danger…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the focus has mainly been near the Golden Center Freeway, on Highway 49 near Nevada City, and on Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn. But time is becoming increasingly limited…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the work also helps reduce the possibility of sparking from passing vehicles. Also, don’t throw out cigarettes and cigars. Caltrans is also now offering a Clean California incentive program. It offers up to 250 dollars a month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter near state highways.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha