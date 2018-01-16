Cal Trans Tries To Reduce Wrong-Way Fwy Crashes

The recent rash of fatal wrong-way accidents in California is prompting Cal Trans to take a new and relatively low-cost measure. 6 people died earlier this month, after such a crash on I-5 near Woodland. Agency spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says during future maintenance and re-paving projects on all freeways, crews will also be placing red reflectors on the backside of new lane markers. That’ll be every 48 feet on every lane…

Cal Trans says it’ll take several years to have the 2 and a half million red reflectors on all freeways, including the Golden Center Freeway. Whitmore says they’ve already launched a pilot program on the effectiveness of the reflectors on some freeway ramps in the Sacramento and San Diego areas where 10 wrong-way crashes in 2015 killed 24 people. That’s on Interstates 5 and 80, as well as Highway 50…

But Whitmore says Cal Trans has filmed instances of the reflectors preventing drivers from entering a freeway the wrong way. Wrong Way signs will still be in place, as well. And Cal Trans has also been experimenting with flashing LED lights bordering those signs.