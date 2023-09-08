< Back to All News

Cal Trans Truck Damages Hwy 49 Overpass

Posted: Sep. 8, 2023 1:50 PM PDT

A minor accident by a Cal Trans vehicle caused some major traffic headaches for motorists near a highway interchange in Grass Valley late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. District Three Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says it occurred on Highway 49 approaching the McKnight Way overpass…

Linder described the damage as minor. But inspections were still necessary, with two strands severed in one concrete section, among numerous concrete strands in the structure…

But the inspection work did require the closure of the left turn lane onto Southbound 49 until late Friday morning. Meanwhile, there’s no specific timetable for repairs yet. Linder says funding and contracting still needs to be completed, along with obtaining the necessary supplies.

