Cal Trans Truck Damages Hwy 49 Overpass

A minor accident by a Cal Trans vehicle caused some major traffic headaches for motorists near a highway interchange in Grass Valley late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. District Three Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says it occurred on Highway 49 approaching the McKnight Way overpass…

click to listen to Jeremy Linder

Linder described the damage as minor. But inspections were still necessary, with two strands severed in one concrete section, among numerous concrete strands in the structure…

click to listen to Jeremy Linder

But the inspection work did require the closure of the left turn lane onto Southbound 49 until late Friday morning. Meanwhile, there’s no specific timetable for repairs yet. Linder says funding and contracting still needs to be completed, along with obtaining the necessary supplies.