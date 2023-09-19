< Back to All News

CalDART Ready At Nevada County Airport

Posted: Sep. 19, 2023 12:34 PM PDT

One of the many unique partnerships Nevada County officials say they have, in dealing with emergencies and disasters, includes the California Disaster Airlift Response Team. It’s also known as “CalDART” and is available, along with the Cal Fire’s Air Attack Base, at the Airport. One of the members of the local operations staff, Scott Beesley, updated the Board of Supervisors at its recent meeting, about a year after they became operational…

It’s one of 46 local “CalDART’s” at airports around the state. Supervisor Sue Hoek expressed appreciation for the local area pilots who volunteer their abilities…

County officials say CalDART allows general aviation relief efforts to spool up faster after the occurrence of an event. And that allows communities to have better access to available volunteer air transportation services, as well as wider variety of relief operations to be conducted.

