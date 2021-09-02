Caldor Fire Shelter Set Up In Truckee

There is also one Caldor Fire evacuation center in Nevada County. Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says it’s in Truckee, where it’s still safe. It’s also not too far away for evacuees and makes geographic sense…

Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Sheriffs’ Lieutenant Bob Jakobs, who is also the county’s Emergency Operations Coordinator, says they’ve had plenty of rehearsals and tabletop exercises over the years regarding putting a shelter together. But they’ve had to put that knowledge to use a lot more in recent years, also including this year’s River and Bennett fires…

And Jakobs and Cummings expect evacuees will likely have to stay at the Truckee shelter for a while, perhaps weeks.