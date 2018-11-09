< Back to All News

CalFire Official: Paradise “Decimated”

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 3:06 PM PST

Over two thousand fire personnel are in Butte County, continuing to battle the Camp Fire which has killed at least five people. The estimated acreage is 70-thousand, which means it has more than tripled since Thursday night, and is only five percent contained. CalFire Public Information Officer Scott McClean has been close to the blaze and describes vast destruction for the town of Paradise…

The most recent estimate is that at least two-thousand structures have been destroyed, and McClean says the number of fatalities will go up…

Officials say the victims died in vehicles as they tried to get out of town. Three firefighter injuries are also reported. The Paradise Post newspaper is reporting several business and churches that have been destroyed, including the McDonald’s restuarant, the Black Bear Diner, Ace Hardware, and Paradise Elementary School. Also, in a statement, Adventist Health says the Feather River Medical Center did sustain damage to parts of the property and are not able to confirm, at this time, the full extent of the damage until it’s safe to inspect the site.

