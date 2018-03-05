CalFire Pilot Training Getting Underway

With the inclement weather gone for now, when you look up in the sky, you may see more than clouds. CalFire is beginning their pilot training for the upcoming fire season, so you may see those air tankers overhead…

CalFire spokeswoman Mary Eldridge says that training usually happens on or around March 1, but didn’t happen late last week due to rain and snow. When the pilots are up there, Eldridge says their mission will include a variety of things…

Grass Valley Air Attack goes to full staffing for fire season on or around June 15.

