CalFire Plane Was On Training Exercise

A CalFire plane has been spotted flying over the area today, but there is no fire anywhere, and it did not come from the Grass Valley Air Attack Base. Base commander Jake Sjoland says he didn’t know the exact nature of the flight, but says it’s a training mission out of McClellan…

Pilot training will begin next month. Despite the unseasonable warm temperatures and the greater amount of fuel for a potential fire that goes with it, Sjoland says the base is still on track for its regular season opening…

Sjoland says CalFire does staff a helicopter in northern California for fire suppression year-round regardless of what the conditions are.

–gf