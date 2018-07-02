CalFire Ready To Respond To Fireworks Complaints

CalFire law enforcement officers say they recently seized 50-thousand pounds of illegal fireworks. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they’re out in full force, in coordination with local agencies, responding to complaints, to minimize the possibility of wildfires…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

But Eldridge indicates that most first-time violators don’t face fines or jail time and are usually warned, especially if the amounts or type of use of fireworks are relatively minor…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge also says while even Safe and Sane fireworks are now banned in Nevada County, they are still allowed in three designated areas in Placer County. And there are no restrictions in Yuba County. She says watching a professional-licensed fireworks show is highly encouraged.