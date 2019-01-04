CalFire Says There Were Fewer Fires Last Year

You wouldn’t know it because of the Camp Fire and other deadly blazes in southern California, but the number of fires in the state were actually down this past season. Grass Valley Air Attack Base Commander Jake Sjoland says he flew fewer hours this past year than the season before…

That’s because of the bigger fires like the Camp Fire. Grass Valley Air Attack was part of that fight, relieving Chico Air Attack Firefighters. Sjoland says the wind up there during that blaze was unbelieveable…

Another example that fire seasons are just about year-round, Sjoland says training for next summer’s season begins next week.

