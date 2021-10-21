CalFresh Benefits Available For River Fire Victims

Food benefits are also now available for River Fire survivors in Nevada and Placer Counties, as well as others in four other North State counties, through the CalFresh Program. In Nevada County, it’s administered through the Department of Social Services. Eligibility and Employment Program Manager, Tamaran Cook, says it’s for households that aren’t already getting benefits. But there can be exceptions…

Or it could be a household where money was spent because of a wildfire or related power outage, money was lost from work, or money was spent because of damage..

In Placer and Nevada Counties, you must also have lived there between August fourth and September third. Cook says as many as 125 individuals or families could be eligible in Nevada County. Households may apply Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday, through the Department of Social Services website or by calling the department.