California Arts Council Meeting In Nevada City

While a few members have been to Nevada County in the past, Thursday the full California Arts Council is holding one of its four or five annual meetings in Nevada City. County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says the state council is meeting at the Miners Foundry. The county recently received two state designations as Cultural Districts, one for Grass Valley and Nevada City and one for Truckee…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

Tudor says the most notable agenda item for the day-long meeting is related to a local program funding request…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

The Nevada County Arts Council is part of a program called the State-Local Partnership with the California Arts Council. Other regional arts councils and commissions from across central and northern California will be welcomed. The meeting is from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (Thurs.) at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.