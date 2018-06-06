< Back to All News

California Arts Council Meeting In Nevada City

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 6:00 PM PDT

While a few members have been to Nevada County in the past, Thursday the full California Arts Council is holding one of its four or five annual meetings in Nevada City. County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says the state council is meeting at the Miners Foundry. The county recently received two state designations as Cultural Districts, one for Grass Valley and Nevada City and one for Truckee…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

Tudor says the most notable agenda item for the day-long meeting is related to a local program funding request…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

The Nevada County Arts Council is part of a program called the State-Local Partnership with the California Arts Council. Other regional arts councils and commissions from across central and northern California will be welcomed. The meeting is from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (Thurs.) at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha