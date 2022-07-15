California CareForce Clinic Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

With the cost of medical care continually on the rise, there is an opportunity this weekend to receive some free dental and vison services and supplies. The annual CaliforniaCare Force Clinic is taking place Friday Saturday and Sunday at Nevada Union High School. Organizers say they are offering multiple levels of dental and vision care beginning at 7:00AM each day. The gates open at 5:30AM and COVID testing, or proof of vaccination will begin at 6:30AM.

Lewis says there are 40 dental chairs available.

Mindy says the vison care is exceptional as well.

And the lens are then ground onsite to fit the frame. And if for some reason there is a special lens needed, the frames are sent to a lab and then mailed directly to the patient.

The event can only occur because of hundreds of volunteers and community donations and grants. Mindy shares how this event is positive for clients as well as volunteers.

An army of dentists, optometrists, and support staff all contribute their time. SPD Markets, and Safeway provide store credit, with Briar Patch contributing to the cause. Lions and Rotary Club members are providing breakfast and lunches for volunteers. The Interfaith Food Ministry and Food Bank of Nevada County is distributing food for clients as well.