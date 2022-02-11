Call Center Agents Celebrated For 211 Day

Today being February 11th also means it’s National 211 Day. It celebrates the individuals behind the life-enhancing services of the call centers. 211 Connecting Point was established in Nevada County in 2014. Call agent Micah Cone says prior to that calls had been routed to a Sacramento center with less local knowledge. Cone says the homeless have especially benefitted. That includes through being placed on a wait list for longterm housing resources…

Other 24-hour assistance includes connections, or referrals, to health resources, transportation, and suicide prevention. Also disaster assistance. 211 responded to over five-thousand calls during the 15-day Winter Storm Event that knocked out power to thousands. Cone says his most memorable call was with an older gentleman during the Christmas season…

211 also serves Placer County and the Tahoe-Truckee region.