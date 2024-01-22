< Back to All News

Call Volume Up Last Year For Sheriff’s Dept

Posted: Jan. 22, 2024 3:05 PM PST

2023 was an even busier year, when it came to call volume for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department’s Dispatch Center. Over 148-thousand inquiries were handled, or over eight-thousand more than 2022. That’s classified by the Department as “calls for help or guidance”. But of that total, Public Information Officer Leslie Williams says deputies only actually needed to respond to over 26-thousand of them, which was down by 13-hundred-30….

01-22 NevCo Sheriff calls rept-1

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says calls concerning pets and other animals were the most frequent, or around 35-hundred, which was down by around 600. Meanwhile, jail bookings showed a significant uptick, or 286, to over 23-hundred. Williams says that’s been part of a recent upward trend since COVID…

01-22 NevCo Sheriff calls rept-2

click to listen to Leslie Williams

The report is posted on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

