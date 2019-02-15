< Back to All News

Callahan Changes Mind And Pleads No Contest

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 5:35 PM PST

The second of three suspects in a two-year-old kidnapping, robbery, and torture incident that occurred in Grass Valley about two years ago has changed her mind about going to trial and has also pleaded no contest. 24-year-old Layla Callahan had turned down the plea offer from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office last fall, which likely would have meant probation, similar to the deal agreed to by David Munoz. But, with the trial scheduled to begin Tuesday, District Attorney Cliff Newell says Callahan has agreed to plea to one felony charge of kidnapping…

Newell says the judge in the case, Candace Heidelberger, has indicated she’d likely sentence Callahan to probation, whether she pleaded out or was convicted after a trial. But he says the treatment of the victim, who’d had a relationship with Callahan, was disturbing…

Callahan is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22nd, with a sentence range of probation to eight years in prison. Meanwhile, the case of the third suspect, Robert Burnett, who was arrested early this year, is still pending.

