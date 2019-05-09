Callahan Sentenced To Probation

A 27-month legal saga involving a woman linked to a kidnapping and torture case in Nevada County, related to drugs, has finally ended. 24-year-old Layla Callahan has been sentenced, after recently pleading no contest to one felony charge of kidnapping. And Judge Candace Heidelberger sentenced her to five years probation. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says Callahan’s attorney did also mention that the victim was still facing possible prosecution…

Ross was an ex-boyfriend of Callahan’s. Walsh disagrees with the sentence, saying it was a prison case…

If Callahan violates probation, she would still face up to five years in prison. Authorities say Callahan and David Munoz held Ross over a drug debt. Munoz also received five years probation, after also pleading no contest. Meanwhile, a third suspect, Robert Burnett, is still facing possible prosecution.