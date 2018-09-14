Callendar Dismissed As Fair Manager and CEO

Rae Callendar’s fate as manager and CEO of the Nevada County Fair was decided Friday afternoon. And the Fair Board, after a closed session at a special meeting, voted unanimously to dismiss him. It was announced, about a week before the fair, that he was being placed on a leave of absence. And just like that announcement, no reasons were given for Callendar’s firing. The closed session, on Callendar’s job performance, lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. Anita Daniels, who was a member of the Fair Family of the Year in 2014, was there to support Callendar…

Members of the fair board declined comment, along with the board’s attorney. At the beginning of the meeting, the Board approved a motion that Callendar’s leave of absence had created what was described as a “substantial hardship”. That included a financial impact, without being more specific. It was never revealed whether Callendar was on paid leave. Also cited were unspecified morale and work hardships for staff and employees. And although public comment was agendized regarding Callendar’s performance, it was not taken, at the request of Callendar. Robin Milam says she was at the meeting because she was concerned about the future direction of the fair…

Callendar was hired in 2015. A replacement has not been announced yet.