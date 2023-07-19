< Back to All News

Calls For Service Climb For NevCo Sheriff Dept

Posted: Jul. 19, 2023 12:04 AM PDT

June was a busy month for calls for service for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. 9-1-1 calls were up nine-percent, from May, at over 36-hundred. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says it’s typically around five-percent….

There were 322 new incident reports, a monthly increase of 24-percent. But that was out of 23-hundred-90 general calls for service, which were up 13-percent. Meanwhile, animal control calls ballooned by over 40-percent. But Quadros says that’s actually a little below average for this time of year…

Also, the average number of incarcerated persons at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was up only slightly, or two-percent. That’s an average daily population of 148. Quadros says the numbers are released to promote transparency, in response to all the inquiries they get from residents.

