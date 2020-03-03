< Back to All News

Calls For Service Hit Record For Penn Valley Fire

Posted: Mar. 3, 2020 12:07 AM PST

The Penn Valley Fire Department’s been busier than ever. A report released by Board member David Farrell shows that fire and medical calls hit an all-time high last year, at one-thousand-652. That’s a 10-percent increase over the previous year, but it’s 62-percent higher than 2005. Farrell cites a growing and aging population. And he says an increasing number of patients now require transport to specialty care hospitals that are further away in Marysville, Roseville, and Sacramento…

Wagner says the issue may have to be addressed with an assessment increase. But consolidation may also be explored again. The most recent proposal called for formation of what would be called the Western Nevada County Fire Agency…

Wagner says there’s also been a higher frequency of multiple calls in an hour.

