CalTrans Asks Not to Play in Snow at Rest Areas

A lot of us have done it, even if it was just for a few minutes. You’re driving up Interstate 80, you get to the Donner Rest Area, there’s some snow on the ground, so you stop, and you and maybe the kids play in it. Well, CalTrans is asking you not to do that…

Spokeswoman Raquel Borrayo says some who just want to use the restroom also can’t get in because mountain rest areas are so crowded. Borrayo says the bigger danger is people parking along the side of the freeway, or on offramps and onramps…

Borrayo says in some instances, the Highway Patrol has had to issue citations.

